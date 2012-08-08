Marko Stanojevic

In My Mind By MarkoArts And Johan Lithvall

A dual i made with my friend Johan. We basiclly made this for fun , everything was made in Zbrush and Cinema4d. check out the timelapse here. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LeBdRJRpR9Y&list=UUfH-Piv6mN7ouxTdf0W9hFg&index=1&feature=plcp

Posted on Aug 8, 2012
