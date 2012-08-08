Nicole Alesi

Cinderella

Nicole Alesi
Nicole Alesi
Cinderella
Fairy tale project, I'm currently working on. Still a work in progress. I've been going out of my comfort zone to play around with different brushes and textures.

Posted on Aug 8, 2012
Nicole Alesi
Nicole Alesi

