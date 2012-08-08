Bob Case

Pitching some bananas (pt 2)

Bob Case
Bob Case
Hire Me
  • Save
Pitching some bananas (pt 2) sketch concept vehicle bananas
Download color palette

And who wouldn't want to get a frozen banana from this? Apologies to Oscar Meyer of course.

4f41e8577ce9d82483fae55b474d2254
Rebound of
Pitching some bananas
By Bob Case
View all tags
Posted on Aug 8, 2012
Bob Case
Bob Case
I’m obsessed with lines.
Hire Me

More by Bob Case

View profile
    • Like