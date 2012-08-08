Mobile Homepage

Robert Huston

This is literary a working shot. I have no idea where this is going in the sense of architecture, but visually I am enjoying the ride. Skipping the wire-frame stage can be quite frustrating sometimes, when the timeframe/ budget doesn't call for one.

More freedom on my end, yet as the saying goes (via Spiderman) more freedom comes great responsibility.

Posted on Aug 8, 2012
