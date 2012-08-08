Adam Davis

Web App Navigation

Adam Davis
Adam Davis
  • Save
Web App Navigation web app app blue green clean simple dashboard navigation nav ui interface
Download color palette

A shot of the navigation for a web app I'm working on. Suggestions/comments are always welcome :) Thanks.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 8, 2012
Adam Davis
Adam Davis
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Adam Davis

View profile
    • Like