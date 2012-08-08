Sean Lester

7fathoms1million

Sean Lester
Sean Lester
Hire Me
  • Save
7fathoms1million rum alcohol typography packaging spirits dying inside
Download color palette

Yet another rum label option. Definitely far from my favorite option but I get the feeling the client will be pleased with this direction. Unsure what I want to do about the top portion of the label's diecut.

989dff1b7282f0005b0e77c5c136bf74
Rebound of
Seven Fathoms, new option
By Sean Lester
View all tags
Posted on Aug 8, 2012
Sean Lester
Sean Lester
Minimum characters
Hire Me

More by Sean Lester

View profile
    • Like