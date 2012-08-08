Michele Rosenthal

Red Beard

Michele Rosenthal
Michele Rosenthal
Hire Me
  • Save
Red Beard illustration vector film japan crowd
Download color palette

Illustration for Kurosawa's RED BEARD, posted and also reviewed on my blog.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 8, 2012
Michele Rosenthal
Michele Rosenthal
Freelance illustrator of colorful vector scenes
Hire Me

More by Michele Rosenthal

View profile
    • Like