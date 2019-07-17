Felic Art

Get Moving

Felic Art
Felic Art
Hire Us
  • Save
Get Moving play exercise fresh park jogging outdoor mailbox health healthy run sport moving man animal dog character boy uran illustration affinity designer
Get Moving play exercise fresh park jogging outdoor mailbox health healthy run sport moving man animal dog character boy uran illustration affinity designer
Download color palette
  1. get_moving.png
  2. get_moving_draft.png

Hey guys,

Glad to share with you our new illustration did for our client! What do you think of this one? Eager to hear your feedback, friends!

Studio: Uran Arts
Illustrator: Laisy

Cheers!

Press ♥ to show some love!!

Felic Art
Felic Art
Where imagination and art meet. Got a project? 👉
Hire Us

More by Felic Art

View profile
    • Like