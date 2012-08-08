Joel Herrera

Hulk tiny smash

Hulk tiny smash illustration
Midterm time for me again, which means it's time to doodle at work. This was done with some crappy bic pen. I actually like the range a regular pen has, plus it's nice to be forced to not erase. Colorized in photoshop.

Posted on Aug 8, 2012
