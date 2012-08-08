Jane Gleissner

Stuff the bag

Jane Gleissner
Jane Gleissner
Hire Me
  • Save
Stuff the bag logo illustration non-profit
Download color palette

working on a graphic for an upcoming donation drive; participants will receive a bag and a list of items that are suggested donations to fill it

View all tags
Posted on Aug 8, 2012
Jane Gleissner
Jane Gleissner
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Jane Gleissner

View profile
    • Like