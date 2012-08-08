Kyle Adams

Updated Magnify Icon

Updated Magnify Icon magnify magnifying glass metal handle photoshop icon
I took a little more time this morning to look at the quick icon I made last night and really work out some issues. I'm pretty happy with the results. This one is at 256x256.

Rebound of
Quick Magnify Icon
By Kyle Adams
Posted on Aug 8, 2012
Web designer helping promote awesome ideas

