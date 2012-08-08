Adam Hanson

18x24 poster detail

Adam Hanson
18x24 poster detail adam hanson design illustration screen print vector poster gig poster test print pigeon bird color cmyk
Short and simple, 18x24 is a Gig Poster Pop-Up Shop in Chicago that I have curated and organized. We will be open for ONLY TWO DAYS! August 25-26th, so please help spread the word and support your local printmaker!
More info here www.eighteenbytwentyfour.com and www.facebook.com/eighteenbytwentyfour

18x24 Pigeon detail
