Check Please: Crazy 4 Cult 6

Check Please: Crazy 4 Cult 6 crazy 4 cult nyc space balls derek deal illustration digital painting alien pepto bismol
8x10 digital painting for Crazy 4 Cult 6, inspired by one of my favorite scenes in Space Balls.

"...water my ass! get this guy some pepto bismol!"

