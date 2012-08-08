Dani Ward

Discarded Icon Roughs

Discarded Icon Roughs icon security rough sketch bulb light lock padlock home house shine
Working on some icons for a client - this is a sampling of variations on a concept that was later rejected. Had fun with them, though - icon design is something I haven't had a lot of experience with.

Posted on Aug 8, 2012
