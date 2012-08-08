Erika Henell

UppCon:12 T-shirt

Erika Henell
Erika Henell
  • Save
UppCon:12 T-shirt uppcon t-shirt tee design graphics illustration japan kawaii
Download color palette

T-shirt design I did for UppCon, that was Sweden's largest convention. The convention focused on east-asian pop-culture. See more here

View all tags
Posted on Aug 8, 2012
Erika Henell
Erika Henell

More by Erika Henell

View profile
    • Like