Tom Christian

Glare - Forum Theme

Tom Christian
Tom Christian
  • Save
Glare - Forum Theme ipb forum transparent background bokeh search icon navigation social media
Download color palette

Working on a new forum theme which incorporates a jQuery / Cookie based background chooser allowing user's to really change the look of the theme, simply by choosing a new background.

Example:

http://i.imgur.com/l5Qw9.png
http://i.imgur.com/rH0Oy.png
http://i.imgur.com/eN9Wd.png
http://i.imgur.com/KqU6z.png

View all tags
Posted on Aug 8, 2012
Tom Christian
Tom Christian

More by Tom Christian

View profile
    • Like