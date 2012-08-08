Benjamin Thomas

Light The Fire - Comic Book!

Light The Fire - Comic Book! kidmin illustration biblestory heroes comic elijah
Decided not to do the Biblical "vacation" Elijah was talking about but I think this is pretty funny!

Posted on Aug 8, 2012
