Free Batman Mask

Just got a loong phone call today …
While I’m on the phone I have the habit to doodle some small illustrations in Illustrator. No I’m not an Illustrator and it’s not perfect :).
But if somebody is in need of a vector Batman mask:
Download the EPS-File here:
http://dl.dropbox.com/u/6473683/batman_doodle.eps