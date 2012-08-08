Rene Haas

Free Batman Mask

doodle illustration batman mask black yellow free freebie
Just got a loong phone call today …
While I’m on the phone I have the habit to doodle some small illustrations in Illustrator. No I’m not an Illustrator and it’s not perfect :).

But if somebody is in need of a vector Batman mask:
Download the EPS-File here:
http://dl.dropbox.com/u/6473683/batman_doodle.eps

Posted on Aug 8, 2012
