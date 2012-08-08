Jose E. Gonzalez Modecir

Lupando Dashboard

Jose E. Gonzalez Modecir
Jose E. Gonzalez Modecir
Hire Me
  • Save
Lupando Dashboard lupando metro dashboard
Download color palette

More details on this project, this is the dashboard.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 8, 2012
Jose E. Gonzalez Modecir
Jose E. Gonzalez Modecir
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Jose E. Gonzalez Modecir

View profile
    • Like