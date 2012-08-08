Adam Swisher

Coffee Shop Show

Adam Swisher
Adam Swisher
  • Save
Coffee Shop Show flyer poster coffeeshop anchor arrow ampersand vintage losttype
Download color palette

Made up a quick flyer for an acoustic show my wife and i are playing at on friday. Loved recent posts on anchors and arrows to boost views - so this is me mocking that. :)

Full view here.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 8, 2012
Adam Swisher
Adam Swisher
Professional creator of things.

More by Adam Swisher

View profile
    • Like