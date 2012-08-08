Mauricio Cremer

Buffalo

Mauricio Cremer
Mauricio Cremer
Hire Me
  • Save
Buffalo
Download color palette

Work in progress buffalo. Mark for a branding project.

Posted on Aug 8, 2012
Mauricio Cremer
Mauricio Cremer
Let's Build a Brand.
Hire Me

More by Mauricio Cremer

View profile
    • Like