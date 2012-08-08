Dominique Eugster

Footer-Tubes 2

Dominique Eugster
Dominique Eugster
  • Save
Footer-Tubes 2 amp tube tube amp illustrator photoshop light animation footer duotones
Download color palette

Updated the design and made it flicker with CSS3 and -webkit-animation.

944ecf68d9404b48319b5c982133345a
Rebound of
Footer-Tubes
By Dominique Eugster
View all tags
Posted on Aug 8, 2012
Dominique Eugster
Dominique Eugster

More by Dominique Eugster

View profile
    • Like