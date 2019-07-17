Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Partisan - Lettermark Design brand typography brand identity negative space identity designer logotype designer smart mark branding bold lines punch out negative-space hand logo lettermark logomark p letter soviet communist communism fist bump negativespace
Here's a lettermark i had the pleasure to create for Partisan, a political (left wing) clothing brand.

The client described the brand as rebellious, energetic and aimed for people below 30.

Punch that "L" key if you like the end result ✊

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

