Loris Grillet
Loris Grillet
Car Logo logo car chrome icon reflection metal
When you build a new model, you gotta have some test drivers don't you think?

To celebrate the upcoming fifth version of my website, I made this little illustration and I'm offering three previews invitations to my new website to the three first to comment!

Posted on Aug 8, 2012
