Bob Sermon

Kalender

Bob Sermon
Bob Sermon
  • Save
Kalender website interface ui
Download color palette

Tried to make a clean design for a gameshop in my home town. Please give some feedback. I want to learn more about designing. Full image -> http://twitpic.com/agwuur/full

View all tags
Posted on Aug 8, 2012
Bob Sermon
Bob Sermon

More by Bob Sermon

View profile
    • Like