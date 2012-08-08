Tim Pietrusky

Knight Rider ♥ K.I.T.T.

css3 html5 knightrider kitt
A tribute to Knight Rider made with CSS3 & HTML5. To see the "live" version (animated & original sound) and the code, just visit http://codepen.io/TimPietrusky/details/ADwqK

Posted on Aug 8, 2012
