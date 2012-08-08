Tim Pietrusky

Battlefield 3 Dialog

Battlefield 3 Dialog css3 battlefield3 dialog ui
A tribute to Battlefield 3 made with CSS3. To see the "live" version (animated) and the code, just visit http://codepen.io/TimPietrusky/details/BEIlf

Posted on Aug 8, 2012
