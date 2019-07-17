Pharmacy Finder App

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

New to a City or got a flu but don’t know where the closest Pharmacy is?

Our app provides Users with facility of Nearby Pharmacies with the filter to check open or closed pharmacies and all the list of pharmacy will display with name distance and details. By clicking the User will be directed to the map so it’s easy to Find Nearest Pharmacy around.

With the app you can:

- Locate all nearby pharmacies

- Show the route and direction to go

- Compare the prices

- Place an order with delivery

- Verify subscription and insurance online

