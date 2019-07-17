Purrweb UX

Pharmacy Finder App

Purrweb UX
Purrweb UX
New to a City or got a flu but don't know where the closest Pharmacy is?

New to a City or got a flu but don’t know where the closest Pharmacy is?

Our app provides Users with facility of Nearby Pharmacies with the filter to check open or closed pharmacies and all the list of pharmacy will display with name distance and details. By clicking the User will be directed to the map so it’s easy to Find Nearest Pharmacy around.

With the app you can:
- Locate all nearby pharmacies
- Show the route and direction to go
- Compare the prices
- Place an order with delivery
- Verify subscription and insurance online

Created by Anastasia Martyan

Purrweb UX
Purrweb UX
We design mindful interfaces for Web & Mobile
Hire Us

