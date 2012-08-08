Chooake Wongwattanasilpa

Deaal App 2

I'm trying new way to draw quick wireframe, these took me under 10 min by using simple white index card + sharpie + hi-light marker. I found that using a BIG pen, really forces me to draw most important thing and shorten the label.

Posted on Aug 8, 2012
