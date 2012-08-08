Ken Osh Tan

If you've been hearing the news, the Philippines is currently striving to get out of the mess its been in due to rains from what's not even considered a storm.

Made this infographic to help out people learn the easy ways of contributing, primarily to PH Red Cross, even to the "kuripot" (cheapksate).

From simple closet raids, to text messages that donate a mere PHP5 (about USD0.12) to Red Cross, to more accommodating contributions via PayPal.

Hopefully this helps out a lot of people :)

#rescueph

Posted on Aug 8, 2012
