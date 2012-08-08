Florin Capota

Find sweets

Florin Capota
Florin Capota
  • Save
Find sweets logo symbol mark identity colors sweet search find lollipop popsicle candy
Download color palette

Hi Richard, thought i'd join in your discussion with an related example. I also feel using this method results in a not that big number of possible solutions and as you stated you could end up with an already made solution.
So it's true, not the most "creative" method but also when used properly and unforced, the solutions created by compounding can result in good visuals.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 8, 2012
Florin Capota
Florin Capota

More by Florin Capota

View profile
    • Like