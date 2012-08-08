Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)

U as in You

U as in You logo initials speech bubble red gray social network online web mouth human people negative tonsil
Logo mark development for a new social network (brand name initial U). The concept was to capture the bottom/tail of the square speech bubble form and use it in the negative space to shape the letter U and the shield. U seen sumtn similar out there?

Logo designer. Author of +800 logos worldwide. Let's work!
