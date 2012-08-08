Willem Labuschagne

Bubbly Preloader

Willem Labuschagne
Willem Labuschagne
  • Save
Bubbly Preloader cadbury bubbly purple preloader bubbles
Download color palette

Upside down preloader for a site I built for Cadbury's Dairy Milk Bubbly in South Africa.

http://cadbury.co.za/bubbly/

View all tags
Posted on Aug 8, 2012
Willem Labuschagne
Willem Labuschagne

More by Willem Labuschagne

View profile
    • Like