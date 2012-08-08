Danilo Bittorf

EyeEm notification emails

eyeem email responsive notification mail
Created the new responsive notification Emails for EyeEm. Everytime someone likes your pictures, comments on them, mentiones you in a comment or adds a photo to an album you already discovered, you will get notification emails.

Posted on Aug 8, 2012
