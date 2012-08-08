NATRI - Shirt Label

NATRI - dot to dot - black t-shirt

NATRI - Shirt Label
NATRI - Shirt Label
  • Save
NATRI - dot to dot - black t-shirt apparel black brand circle color design dot fashion geometric graphic men minimal numbers pantone printed shirts purple shirt shirt label silk screen stroke t-shirt tee type typo typography unisex white women
Download color palette

DOT TO DOT - ORIGAMI

- silk screen printed with pantone colors
- black t-shirt, fair trade, Continental Clothing
- unisex, regular fit, sizes: S-XL
- 100% combed cotton, 165 g/m2
- limited edition

View the NATRI Shirt Gallery for more:
www.natri.de

VISIT SHOP & BUY - worldwide shipping:
http://shop.natri.de

Join NATRI on facebook:
www.facebook.com/Natri.de

NATRI - Shirt Label
NATRI - Shirt Label

More by NATRI - Shirt Label

View profile
    • Like