Steam + Wings + Bowl

Steam + Wings + Bowl logos logo identity food steam wings delivery express takeaway meal soup logomark marque geometric
Following my recent exploration into compounded visual identities (This + That series) I received an enquiry looking for ideas that followed a similar process.

This piece was created for an on-line and mobile app resource that allows customers to find and order food with quick delivery, represented here by trying to achieve a dual wing (speed) and steam (fresh) visual above a bowl (food). The concept was rejected as the client felt the bowl was too specific to soup and cereal.

