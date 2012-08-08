Steam + Wings + Bowl

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Following my recent exploration into compounded visual identities (This + That series) I received an enquiry looking for ideas that followed a similar process.
This piece was created for an on-line and mobile app resource that allows customers to find and order food with quick delivery, represented here by trying to achieve a dual wing (speed) and steam (fresh) visual above a bowl (food). The concept was rejected as the client felt the bowl was too specific to soup and cereal.