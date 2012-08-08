Pete Avey

Simplified login screen

Pete Avey
Pete Avey
  • Save
Simplified login screen login gmail peter avey peteravey peteravey.com
Download color palette

A more simplified version of the login screens,

Download PSD here

Follow me on Twitter

Rdio signin
Rebound of
Rdio Sign In (Freebie)
By Dan Edwards
View all tags
Posted on Aug 8, 2012
Pete Avey
Pete Avey

More by Pete Avey

View profile
    • Like