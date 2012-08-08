Toolbar (CSS, HTML, and Icon Web Font)

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
I've been working on this little side project that will hopefully be released some day. At the same time I'm refreshing my front end coding knowledge.
The only images used are subtle noise textures, everything else is CSS, HTML, and a custom built Icon Web Font. Everything is Retina-ready, even the noise.
I intended the toolbar to look crisp and punchable while the whole design should feel a bit zen-like; easy on eyes and the mind, with muted contrasts and clear toolbar layout.