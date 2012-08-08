Rich Baird

Fork And Rocket

Fork And Rocket
Following my recent exploration into compounded visual identities (This + That series) I received an enquiry looking for ideas that followed a similar process.

This piece was created for an on-line and mobile app resource that allows customers to find and order food with quick delivery, represented here by the compounding of a rocket (speed) and a fork (food). The concept was rejected as it failed to convey delivery.

