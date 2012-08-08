Nadir Balcikli

Nadir Balcikli
Nadir Balcikli
IsteOyun tie cup shirt collar game work minimal simple logo logo design
Approved logo mark design for the gamification platform "IsteOyun".

Check their splash page: http://isteoyun.com

Posted on Aug 8, 2012
Nadir Balcikli
Nadir Balcikli

