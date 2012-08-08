Jun-Yi Lee

BTS: Red Balloon series pt. 2

BTS: Red Balloon series pt. 2 behind the scenes illustration handmade
Finally putting some ink down on the second drawing for my Red Balloon series.

Posted on Aug 8, 2012
