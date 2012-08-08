Raaja Selvanaathan

Standpoint

Raaja Selvanaathan
Raaja Selvanaathan
  • Save
Standpoint bulb lightbulb light bulb mic microphone voice sound professional clean simple volume idea standpoint stand point creative
Download color palette

Logo for a company that provides space for creative ideals to speak. They need it clean and simple. So just integrated the mic into the light bulb. Hope you like it. Needed your feedback friends. Also still not sold.

Raaja Selvanaathan
Raaja Selvanaathan

More by Raaja Selvanaathan

View profile
    • Like