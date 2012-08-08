Duncan Wilson

Raedwald

Duncan Wilson
Duncan Wilson
  • Save
Raedwald zombie comic ancient rulers of britain
Download color palette

A panel from a new strip series I'm working on for Creaturemag. You can find the whole thing at http://www.creaturemag.com/ancient-rulers-of-britain-01/

A bit different to Pixie Tuesday, I may put some other panels up later.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 8, 2012
Duncan Wilson
Duncan Wilson

More by Duncan Wilson

View profile
    • Like