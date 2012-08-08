Kyle Adams

Quick Magnify Icon

I'm back to design after a much needed vacation. So as a warm up I decided to challenge myself to a 20 min. icon. The result was this 128x128 magnifying glass.

Posted on Aug 8, 2012
