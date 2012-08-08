Batman Logo Emblem

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
My first upload on Dribbble! I worked on this pretty much all day tweaking it and fixing things up here and there. I finally was able to finish it up to the point that I was happy with it.
I might post an update to this sometime in the near future but for my first upload I'm really happy with this outcome.
Also I would like to thank @James Darling for Drafting me!
All comments and criticisms are welcomed! ^_^