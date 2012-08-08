Batman Logo Emblem

My first upload on Dribbble! I worked on this pretty much all day tweaking it and fixing things up here and there. I finally was able to finish it up to the point that I was happy with it.

I might post an update to this sometime in the near future but for my first upload I'm really happy with this outcome.

Also I would like to thank @James Darling for Drafting me!

All comments and criticisms are welcomed! ^_^