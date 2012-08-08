Francois Hoang

Responsive Design WIP for Simobilia (Real Estate)

Responsive Design WIP for Simobilia (Real Estate) responsive design wordpress photoshop real estate
Working on my first responsive design for a real estate agent. Glad I had a good help from the folks of Veodesign (http://veodesign.com/en/).

