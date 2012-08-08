Allan Grinshtein

Kaleidoscope Avatar Builder

Kaleidoscope Avatar Builder kaleidoscope avatar
LayerVault currently uses your Gravatar as your user icon. We're experimenting with a kaleidoscope as an avatar creation tool. See a video of an early test here: https://vimeo.com/user7743505/review/47147025/3c9041f696

Posted on Aug 8, 2012
