Drew Tempelmeyer

PotShot teaser

Drew Tempelmeyer
Drew Tempelmeyer
  • Save
PotShot teaser ios app screenshot teaser poop
Download color palette

Sneak peek at an iOS app I'm currently working on with a few test shots.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 7, 2012
Drew Tempelmeyer
Drew Tempelmeyer

More by Drew Tempelmeyer

View profile
    • Like