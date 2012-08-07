Marisa Seguin

Imaginary Map

Imaginary Map illustration watercolor watercolour digital oh comely magazine editorial map
A fun illustrated fictional map I created for the latest issue of Oh Comely magazine. You can see the full map here: http://bit.ly/MqYPjR

