Alexander Awerin

Redom Icons

Alexander Awerin
Alexander Awerin
  • Save
Redom Icons icon
Download color palette

Sad, but true. After several iterations our collective brain decided to change icons look to this one.

Dd402bac14a25a486cd90054d460fb2c
Rebound of
Handwritten-like icons
By Alexander Awerin
View all tags
Posted on Aug 7, 2012
Alexander Awerin
Alexander Awerin

More by Alexander Awerin

View profile
    • Like